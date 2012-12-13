Cameron Diaz doesn't look like most 40-year-old women.

PHOTOS: Stars without makeup

On Dec. 12 in New York City, Diaz was photographed hailing a taxi cab looking more youthful than ever. Wearing minimal makeup and a cozy gray sweater, the Holiday actress embraced her natural beauty as she texted a pal on her iPhone.

PHOTOS: Cameron Diaz's hot body evolution

Diaz recently opened up about being over the hill in Esquire UK. "For the first time in my life, I'm content," the single star said. "I'm so excited. Getting older is the best part of life. Like, I know more than I've ever known. I have gratitude. I know myself better. I feel more capable than ever. And as far as the physicality of it -- I feel better at 40 than I did at 25."

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow dumps BFF Madonna for Cameron Diaz

The actress -- whose famous exes include Jared Leto, Alex Rodriguez and Justin Timberlake -- next appears in the movie Gambit, a remake of the 1968 film starring Shirley MacLaine and Michael Caine. The comedy, costarring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, is slated for a 2013 release.

Tell Us: Does Cameron Diaz look better with minimal makeup?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Cameron Diaz, 40, Wears Minimal Makeup in New York City