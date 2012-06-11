Actress Cameron Diaz is close to signing a publishing deal to write her own nutrition book that will dish out advice to her teenage fans.

The "Charlie's Angels" star announced earlier this year that she would be launching her own well-being organization -- and now she's reportedly set to release a book which will help impressionable young girls stay fit and healthy.

A source tells entertainment website E! Online, "She wants to stop their fixation on being thin, and for teenage girls to understand that being healthy is more important. She wants to use her celebrity to make a difference. She knows she is a role model to girls and she really wants to use that position to do good. This book is not about weight; it's about making the right choices."

"This book isn't about her. And it's not a diet of any kind. Of course, it's her own journey that has helped her realize what's important, but she wants the book to appeal to everyone, and not just be about her own food choices."