NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York has upheld a judge's decision to nearly double the five-year prison sentence given to the son of actor Michael Douglas.

RELATED: Lauryn Hill requests probation in tax debt case

In 2010, Cameron Douglas was sentenced to five years in prison in a cooperation deal after pleading guilty to narcotics distribution. But Douglas committed several drug infractions in prison, and Judge Richard Berman boosted the sentence in late 2011.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Monday that Berman gave adequate reasons to justify the "unusually long sentence."

RELATED: Suit shop sues Kris Humphries

The 34-year-old Douglas is scheduled for release in 2018.

RELATED: Report: Cameron Douglas attacked in prison

The appeals judges also say the nation may be better served by a medical approach to treating addiction. But they add that current laws must be enforced until then.