Reality-TV star Camille Grammer has been hit with a lawsuit from her ex-boyfriend over assault claims she made against him.

Grammer, the ex-wife of actor Kelsey Grammer, accused Dimitri Charalambopoulos of leaving her bruised and battered following an alleged altercation in October 2013.

In January, she won a three-year restraining order against Charalambopoulos, but last month, members of a grand jury ruled there was not enough evidence to proceed with the felony assault case against him.

Now, Charalambopoulos is claiming Grammer made up the whole story and is suing for defamation, malicious prosecution and fraud, according to TMZ.