Carey Mulligan officially has her mini-me. The actress recently confirmed that she gave birth last month, and during an Oct. 12 appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," she revealed the baby's gender.

"It's a girl," she gushed.

Now we know the baby girl's name too: Evelyn.

"i just came up with it," she told Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of "Suffragette" on Monday night.

Last week it was discovered that Carey and her husband, Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, welcomed a child when the "Suffragette" star walked a red carpet and showed no signs of a pregnancy.

Carey didn't go into detail of the birth with Graham Norton.

"The baby is healthy," a source told Us Weekly just after the birth "They have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled."

Reports first surfaced in June that the 30-year-old British actress was pregnant after she was spotted at a variety of events wearing oversized clothing to hide a growing bump.

The most noticeable was when Carey attended the 2015 Tony Awards donning a voluminous red gown.

The actress went under the radar again until last week when she attended the British Film Institute's London Film Festival wearing a baggy long-sleeve top and colorful knee-length skirt.

The fiercely private couple tied the knot in April 2012 in Somerset, England.