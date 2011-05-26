Carla Bruni Debuts Baby Bump

From UsMagazine

When you've got it, flaunt it!

RELATED: Check out these famous first children

After her husband's best friend revealed to The Telegraph Monday that she and French President Nicolas Sarkozy were expecting a baby boy, First Lady Carla Bruni showed off her growing bump during Thursday's G8 Summit. She wore a loose-fitting white smock dress and a black overcoat.

While the former model and singer had tried to keep mum on her pregnancy since rumors started earlier this month, the couple's friends and family weren't so tight-lipped.

First, Sarkozy's father confirmed the news in an interview with a German newspaper, saying he was "looking forward to his grandkid!" One week later, the president's best friend, Jacques Seguela, spilled the beans on the sex of the couple's unborn baby to a Belgian newspaper.

Bruni, 43, has a 10-year-old son, Aurélian, from a previous relationship; President Sarkozy, 56, has three children from previous marriages. This baby will be the couple's first child together.

Click through to see more expecting famous mothers!

RELATED: See which other celebs are expecting

RELATED: Find out what these celebs love about motherhood