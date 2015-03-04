That's one busty beach bunny!

Carmen Electra showed the world — or at least her 328,000 Instagram followers - that she's still got it!

RELATED: Hottest bikini bodies: 40 and over

The brunette bombshell stunned in a snap she posted while vacationing in Tahiti. We have to admit, Carmen looks toned, fit and as good as she's ever looked while donning a zebra print bikini.

Keep in mind that this woman is 42! (Feel old yet?)

RELATED: Celeb hookups that made us scratch our heads

"Sending love from #Tahiti #kisses," she captioned the beachy picture that shows her toeing the sand.

RELATED: Stars of the 90s

Carmen jetted off to the French Polynesian island on Feb. 28 and has chronicled much of her journey on social media. In one image, the model points skyward as she appears on the bow of a boat in her monochrome bikini with a pink cover-up. She captioned the image, "#living."

Based on his pictures and her rocking body, it's hard to argue with that.