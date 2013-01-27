Casey Anthony resurfaced Friday, Jan. 25, to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in Florida more than one year after she first reemerged into the spotlight donning a blonde wig. And this times, things aren't quite "looking up" the way she'd hoped in the January 2012 online video.

According to the Associated Press, the 26-year-old's debt includes $500,000 of attorney fees for her defense lawyer Jose Baez, who won her acquittal in the case of her daughter Caylee's 2008 death. Anthony also owes $68,540 to the IRS for unpaid taxes and $61,505 for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for court costs, court papers show.

Anthony, who went into hiding shortly after her acquittal, was also listed as unemployed and currently without any income, The Associated Press reports. Applying for bankruptcy protection is essentially asking for a clean slate and fresh financial start.

Aside from an online video that she posted last January, in which she called her circumstances "surreal," but explained that "things are starting to change in a good way," Anthony has largely kept out of the public eye.

She did, however, do a phone interview with Piers Morgan last June that the talk show host then summarized and shared with his TV audience.

"Obviously, I did not kill my daughter," Anthony reportedly said. "If anything, there's nothing in this world I've ever been more proud of, and there's no one I loved more than my daughter. She's my greatest accomplishment."

The Florida native is currently acting as the defendant in multiple civil suits, the Associated Press reports, including one in which a nanny named Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez is suing Anthony for defamation after she was fired for being mistaken as the nanny Anthony named in the death of her daughter.

