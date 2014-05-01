With her timeless beauty (those cheekbones!) and elegant ease at wearing just about any silhouette, Cate Blanchett has long ruled as the top red carpet fashion crush for Us.

PHOTOS: Cate's best dresses ever

The two-time Oscar winner has just added another reason to heart her. Blanchett, 44, has recently taken on the role as the ambassador of Giorgio Armani's newest fragrance, Si. Ahead of the perfume's launch, she reflected on her longtime collaboration with the designer -- and revealed her favorite red carpet dress of all time to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Copy Cate's beauty look from the Oscars 2014

For Blanchett, her relationship with Armani goes back before the two even met. "With my first paycheck I bought an Armani suit, which I still have and wear," the "Blue Jasmine" star told Us.

PHOTOS: Editors' style picks for spring -- plus discounts

More recently, though, Blanchett has opted for dressier options by the Italian designer. "He's the master of authentic and natural sophistication. His clothes are always sensual but pared down," she says of Armani. "And I feel like myself in them. I never feel like the gown is wearing me."

One gown in particular stands out among all of the others. "To the Golden Globes I wore the most beautiful black lace gown," she says of the Armani Prive dress from the 2014 awards show, during which she won for Best Actress. "But the way it was held together -- how it was held together -- it was a magical creation. It felt like the lace was poured on, and it fit like a glove."

PHOTOS: More best dressed stars at the Golden Globes 2014

In her day-to-day life, the mother of three (Dashiell, 12, Roman, 10, and Ignatius, 6) applies the same rules but with more casual clothes. "Perhaps I'm a bit cleaner on the red carpet than I am at 7 o'clock in the morning on a school day," she jokes. "I think my own look is pretty unembellished, and it depends how rushed I am when heading out the door," she says. "But you always want to feel like yourself."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

5 most predictable celebrity breakups

Celebs who've made makeup mistakes

Fashion don'ts