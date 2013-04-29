Catherine Zeta-Jones returns to treatment

Entertainment Tonight

Catherine Zeta-Jones is voluntarily going back to treatment for bipolar II disorder, ET has learned.

Cece Yorke, a rep for the actress, tells ET, "Catherine has pro-actively checked into a health care facility. Previously, Catherine has said that she is committed to periodic care in order to manage her health in an optimum manner."

Bipolar II is a milder form of the disorder known to cause mood swings and erratic behavior.

Zeta-Jones first announced her diagnosis in 2011, undergoing treatment at Silver Hill Hospital in Connecticut. At the time, Zeta-Jones' rep told ET that the "Chicago" star made the decision to enter treatment "after dealing with the stress of the past year."

The 43-year-old Oscar winner can next be seen in "Red 2" alongside Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren, Anthony Hopkins and John Malkovich. The action sequel opens July 19.

