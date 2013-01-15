NEW YORK (AP) — CBS is savoring victory with its most-watched week this season.

Averaging more than 13 million viewers last week, CBS was far ahead of runner-up Fox, whose prime-time audience averaged less than 8 million viewers. After that came NBC and ABC, according to Nielsen Co. data released Tuesday.

Fox could claim the week's top-rated show: the NFC playoff game pitting Green Bay against San Francisco. It was seen by nearly 31 million viewers.

NBC did nicely with "The Golden Globe Awards," which attracted 20 million viewers to rank fourth.

But overall, the week belonged to CBS, which boasted 14 of the top 20 shows.

NBC's "Nightly News" topped the evening newscasts with an average of more than 9 million viewers, followed by ABC's "World News" and the "CBS Evening News."