Cee Lo Green is maintaining his innocence after a Los Angeles woman filed a police report alleging that "The Voice" mentor and rapper assaulted her.

TMZ reports that the unnamed woman filed a report that puts Green (real name: Thomas DeCarlo Callaway) at the center of a sexual battery investigation. Though details are scarce, TMZ says police have visited an L.A. restaurant said to be connected to the case, and have interviewed several employees and the manager.

Green, 38, told TMZ he has not been to the restaurant in three months. "Nothing ever happened there or anywhere else," said the "F--- You" singer, who mentors contestants on NBC's hit show alongside Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

A source close to Green told TMZ: "I have never seen Cee Lo act in a physical way toward anybody."

No charges have been filed in the case, and it has not yet been referred to prosecutors.