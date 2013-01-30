Feb. 3: Comedian Shelley Berman is 88. Actress Blythe Danner is 70. Singer Dennis Edwards (The Temptations) is 70. Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks is 66. Singer Melanie is 66. Actress Morgan Fairchild is 63. Actor Nathan Lane is 57. Guitarist Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth is 57. Actor Thomas Calabro ("Melrose Place") is 54. Actress Michele Greene ("L.A. Law") is 51. Country singer Matraca Berg is 49. Actress Maura Tierney is 48. Singer Daddy Yankee is 37. Singer Jessica Harp (The Wreckers) is 31. Actor Matthew Moy ("2 Broke Girls") is 29. Rapper Sean Kingston is 23.

Feb. 4: Comedian David Brenner is 77. Actor Gary Conway ("Burke's Law") is 77. Drummer John Steel of The Animals is 72. Singer Florence LaRue of the Fifth Dimension is 69. Singer Alice Cooper is 65. Actor Michael Beck is 64. Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 61. Singer Tim Booth of James is 53. Country singer Clint Black is 51. Guitarist Noodles of The Offspring is 50. Country bassist Dave Buchanan of Yankee Grey is 47. Bassist Rick Burch of Jimmy Eat World is 38. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 38. Rapper Cam'ron is 37. Singer Gavin DeGraw is 36.

Feb. 5: Actor David Selby ("Dark Shadows," ''Falcon Crest") is 72. Singer Cory Wells of Three Dog Night is 71. Singer Al Kooper is 69. Actress Charlotte Rampling is 67. Actress Barbara Hershey is 65. Actor-director-comedian Christopher Guest is 65. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 52. Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 51. Actress Laura Linney is 49. Bassist Duff McKagan of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N' Roses) is 49. Actor Chris Parnell is 46. Singer Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors is 45. Singer Bobby Brown is 44. Country singer Sara Evans is 42. Actor Darren Criss ("Glee") is 26. Actor Jeremy Sumpter ("Friday Night Lights," ''Peter Pan") is 24.

Feb. 6: Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor is 96. Actor Patrick MacNee ("The Avengers") is 91. Actor Rip Torn is 82. Actress Mamie Van Doren is 82. Actor Mike Farrell is 74. Actress Gayle Hunnicutt is 70. Singer Fabian is 70. Actor Michael Tucker is 69. Singer Natalie Cole is 63. Actor Jon Walmsley ("The Waltons") is 57. Actor-director Robert Townsend ("The Parent 'Hood") is 56. Actress Kathy Najimy is 56. Drummer Simon Phillips of Toto is 56. Actor Barry Miller is 55. Actress Megan Gallagher ("Millennium") is 53. Country singer Richie McDonald (Lonestar) is 51. Vocalist Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses is 51. Singer Rick Astley is 47. Bassist Tim Brown of the Boo Radleys is 44.

Feb. 7: Actor Miguel Ferrer is 58. Saxophonist Brian Travers of UB40 is 54. Comedian Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) is 53. Actor James Spader is 53. Country singer Garth Brooks is 51. Keyboardist David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 51. Comedian Chris Rock is 48. Actor Jason Gedrick ("Windfall," ''Boomtown") is 46. Guitarist Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit is 38. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 35. Actor Ashton Kutcher ("That 70's Show") is 35. Actress Tina Majorino is 28.

Feb. 8: Actor Nick Nolte is 72. Comedian Robert Klein is 71. Actor-guitarist Creed Batton ("The Office") (The Grass Roots) is 70. Actress Brooke Adams is 64. Actress Mary Steenburgen is 60. Author John Grisham is 58. Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is 52. Singer-guitarist Sammy Llanas of The BoDeans is 52. Actress Mary McCormack is 44. Guitarist Keith Nelson of Buckcherry is 44. Actor Seth Green is 39. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 36. Bassist Jeremy Davis of Paramore is 28. Drummer Max Grahn of Carolina Liar is 25. Actress Karle Warren ("Judging Amy") is 21.

Feb. 9: Actress Janet Suzman is 74. Singer Carole King is 71. Singer Barbara Lewis is 70. Actor Joe Pesci is 70. Author Alice Walker ("The Color Purple") is 69. Actress Mia Farrow is 68. Singer Joe Ely is 66. Actress Judith Light is 64. Saxophonist Dennis "DT" Thomas of Kool and the Gang is 62. Actor Charles Shaughnessy ("The Nanny") is 58. Country singer Travis Tritt is 50. Actress Julie Warner ("Family Law") is 48. Actor Charlie Day ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") is 37. Singer Chad Wolf of Carolina Liar is 37. Actor A.J. Buckley ("CSI: NY") is 36. Guitarist Richard On of O.A.R. is 34. Actor David Gallagher ("Seventh Heaven") is 28. Actress Camille Winbush ("The Bernie Mac Show") is 23.