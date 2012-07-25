July 29: Actor David Warner ("Titanic") is 71. Keyboardist Neal Doughty of REO Speedwagon is 66. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 59. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 59. Singer Patti Scialfa with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 59. Actress Alexandra Paul ("Baywatch") is 49. Country singer Martina McBride is 46. Drummer Chris Gorman (Belly) is 45. Actor Tim Omundson ("Psych") is 43. Actor Wil Wheaton is 40. Singer Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is 39. Actor Stephen Dorff is 39. Country singer James Otto is 39. Actor Josh Radnor ("How I Met Your Mother") is 38. Musician Danger Mouse of Gnarls Barkley is 35. Actress Allison Mack ("Smallville") is 30.

July 30: Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 76. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 73. Singer Paul Anka is 71. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 67. Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is 65. Actor Jean Reno is 64. Blues singer Otis Taylor is 64. Actor Ken Olin is 58. Actress Delta Burke is 56. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 54. Country singer Neal McCoy is 54. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 51. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 49. Country guitarist Dwayne O'Brien of Little Texas is 48. Actress Vivica A. Fox is 48. Actor Terry Crews ("Everybody Hates Chris") is 44. Director Christopher Nolan ("Memento," "Insomnia") is 42. Actor Tom Green is 41. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 41. Actress Christine Taylor ("The Brady Bunch Movie") is 41. Comedian Dean Edwards ("Saturday Night Live") is 39. Actress Hilary Swank is 38. Actress Jaime Pressly ("My Name Is Earl," "Not Another Teen Movie") is 35. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 32. Actress Yvonne Strahovski ("Chuck") is 30.

July 31: Actor Geoffrey Lewis is 77. Actress Susan Flannery ("Bold and the Beautiful") is 73. Singer Lobo is 69. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 67. Actor Michael Biehn is 56. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 55. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 54. Actor Wesley Snipes is 50. Country singer Chad Brock is 49. Musician Fatboy Slim is 49. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 48. "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling is 47. Actor Dean Cain is 46. Actor Robert Telfer ("Saved by the Bell") is 35. Country singer Zac Brown is 34. Actor B.J. Novak ("The Office") is 33. Actor Rico Rodriguez ("Modern Family") is 14.

Aug. 1: Actor-director Geoffrey Holder is 82. Singer Ramblin' Jack Elliott is 81. Blues musician Robert Cray is 59. Singer Michael Penn is 54. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 53. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 52. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 52. Rapper Coolio is 49. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 48. Country singer George Ducas is 46. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 44. Actress Jennifer Gareis ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 42. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe ("The Cosby Show") is 39. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 31.

Aug. 2: Actor Peter O'Toole is 80. Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 75. Director Wes Craven is 73. Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 69. Actor Max Wright ("Alf," "Norm") is 69. Actress Joanna Cassidy is 67. Actress Kathryn Harrold is 62. Actor Butch Patrick ("The Munsters") is 59. Singer Mojo Nixon is 55. Actress Victoria Jackson is 53. Actress Apollonia is 53. Actress Cynthia Stevenson ("Men in Trees," "Hope and Gloria") is 50. Actress Mary-Louise Parker is 48. Director-actor Kevin Smith is 42. Actor Sam Worthington ("Terminator Salvation") is 36. Actor Edward Furlong is 35. Actress Hallie Eisenberg is 20.

Aug. 3: Singer Tony Bennett is 86. Actor Martin Sheen is 72. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 71. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 71. Bassist B.B. Dickerson of War is 63. Movie director John Landis is 62. Actress JoMarie Payton ("Family Matters") is 62. Actor Jay North ("Dennis the Menace") is 61. Guitarist Randy Scruggs is 59. Actor John C. McGinley ("Scrubs") is 53. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 51. Actress Lisa Ann Walter ("Bruce Almighty") is 51. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 49. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 49. Actor Isaiah Washington ("Grey's Anatomy," "Soul Food") is 49. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 46. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 42. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 41. Actress Brigid Brannagh ("Army Wives") is 40. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 36. Actress Evangeline Lilly ("Lost") is 33. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 27. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 27.

Aug. 4: Singer Frankie Ford is 73. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 68. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 57. Actress Kym Karath ("The Sound of Music") is 54. Actress Lauren Tom ("Joy Luck Club," "Men in Trees") is 53. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 44. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 44. Rapper Yo-Yo ("Miss Rap Supreme") is 41. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 31. "American Idol" runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 27. Singer Tom Parker of The Wanted is 24. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse ("Big Daddy," "Grace Under Fire") are 20. "American Idol" runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 17.