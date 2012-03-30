George Clooney to Launch a Tequila Line, Plus More Celeb Biz News

By Drew Mackie

Sometimes, fame is not enough. Ambitious celebrities branch out and seek new opportunities to squeeze out a few bucks. Check out our roundup of some of the latest celeb-initiated economic ventures.

The moment you've been waiting for has finally arrived: George Clooney has invited you out for a drink… specifically, a drink of his new line of tequila. (Also, he won't be there.) Clooney, along with his business buddy Rande Gerber (aka Mr. Cindy Crawford) will soon be launching Casamigos, the latest line of alcohol to receive an official celebrity endorsement. The website 213 Nightlife reports that the liquor will sell for a reasonable price point. So drink up -- and toast to George.