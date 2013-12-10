Celeb Tattoos of 2013

miley cyrus tattoos

Miley Cyrus kept L.A. Ink in business this year! First, she visited Kat Von D in February to get two crossed arrows -- a Native American symbol for friendship -- on the back of her right arm. In March, amid (very accurate) rumors of relationship drama with former fiance Liam Hemsworth, Kat inked a version of Leonardo da Vinci's anatomical human heart design on Miley's forearm. Then on August 4, the tattoo artist gave Miley a large claw on the inside of her right biceps. At the end of August, Miley celebrated her topless Rolling Stone cover by getting "Rolling $tone" on the bottoms of her feet (ouch!). We're betting the "Wrecking Ball" singer has Kat Von D on speed dial. Then, in November, she debuted a giant tattoo on her right forearm: her grandmother's face. Why? On social media Miley explained the ink by posting, "because i am her favorite & she is mine."