NEW YORK (AP) — A celebrated portrait by Edouard Manet of a Parisian actress in a fancy dress and bonnet is heading to auction and could be a record sale for the artist.

The French impressionist artist's widely acclaimed painting "Spring" is estimated to bring up to $35 million on Nov. 5 at Christie's.

Painted in 1881, it has been in the same collection for over a century and on loan at the National Gallery of Art for the last two decades.

Proceeds will benefit a private American foundation that supports environmental, public health and other causes.

The current Manet auction record is $33.2 million.

Matisse painted actress Jeanne Demarsy (zhahn day-mahr-SAY') in 1881 as an allegory of spring. She's depicted in a floral dress and bonnet against a background of rhododendrons.