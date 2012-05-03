Celebrities with strange addictions

Ben Affleck strange addictions

By Wonderwall Editors

Sex, drugs and rock and roll are typical celebrity addictions -- and let's not forget those addicted to love. But keep reading to find out which stars have much stranger fixations.

Ben Affleck

The Oscar winner went to rehab to seek treatment for alcoholism, but it's another addiction that reportedly cost Ben $20,000 a night during the height of his dependency.

