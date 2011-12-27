Celebrity Poker Stars

By Jon Warech

National Card Playing Day -- yes, that's real -- is on Dec. 28. To commemorate the occasion, Wonderwall sat down with World Series of Poker champion and entertainment industry insider Jamie Gold, who gave us the scoop on the celebrities who love poker. Gold currently plays nightly in the Jamie Gold Poker Room at the newly transformed Tropicana Las Vegas, and if you head to Las Vegas, then you just might see some of these stars with him.

Scroll through to see the famous poker players, and if you happen to sit at a table with them, then remember the famous line from the movie "Rounders": "If you can't spot the sucker in the first half-hour at the table, then you are the sucker."