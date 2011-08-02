Celebrity Twitter Feuds

By Jon Warech

On the eighth day, when God invented Twitter, he declared, "Love thy fellow tweeter." Instead of following the law of the land, plenty of stars (they're just like us!) can't resist unleashing an abundance of anger in 140 characters or less. But, hey, it's fun to be a fly on the wall for celebri-sparring! Click through to see some of the best Twitter feuds, and tell us whose side you're on in the argument.

Kat Von D vs. Jillian Barberie

Feud: Still snippy about her breakup with Jesse James, tattoo aficionado Kat Von D stormed off the set of local morning show, "Good Day L.A." when faced with James-related content. (As if there were anything else worth talking about.)

War of Words:

Jillian Barberie: Damn Kat Von D just walked out of studio before our interview cuz we showed clip with her and Jesse from her show LA Ink

Kat Von D: @askjillian I didn't walk out because you used the clip we sent you- I walked out because of your disrespectful intro you guys "snuck" in.

Jillian Barberie: No feud. Wish @thekatvond the best RT @vanessy04: This twitter feud is so much more entertaining than any interview you had scheduled w/her