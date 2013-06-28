Celebs who take photos of the paps

kris jenner takes pic of paps

By Katie Mathewson

Celebrities always have cameras flashing in their faces, so we've gotta give them props for putting up with the paparazzi. (Well, most of the time.) Sometimes, stars even have a little fun with the overzealous cameramen by taking photos of their own. So click ahead and enjoy these pictures of celebs taking pictures of paps who were taking pictures of them. We didn't lose you there, did we?

Kris Jenner was so busy snapping shots of the paps on her iPhone that she didn't notice they were getting their own exclusives of pregnant Kim Kardashian and her comically swollen feet.

P.S. In case you're curious about the blurred phone cover, Kris wants you to know that she's "Queen of F---ing Everything."