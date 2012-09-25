Miley Cyrus and other celebs with rebellious spirits

By Stacie Anthony and Katie Mathewson

What makes a rebellious star noteworthy? Well, they don't abide by any rules, they don't care what people think, and they live each day celebrating their individuality. And that's why we love them. J.D. Salinger created one of our favorite pop culture rebels -- Holden Caulfield in "Catcher in the Rye." In honor of the release of documentary "Salinger" on Sept. 6, we're rounding up our favorite stars with rebellious spirits.

Miley Cyrus

Years before she made MTV history by twerking at the 2013 Video Music Awards, Miley Cyrus showed us her devil-may-care attitude. Ever since 2009 when she started getting inked up and stripping down, Miley's been rebelling against her Disney past. A little partying, a few salvia bong hits, and a lot of tongue flashing later, the former child star proved what a rebel she could be.