The power of pumps! Celine Dion made a hilarious revelation speaking with Katie Couric earlier this week: The French-Canadian superstar singer's epic love of high-heeled shoes has been inherited by at least one of her children.

"One of my sons, Nelson, is 2 1/2, and he walks better in heels than me!" said Dion, 45. "I don't know how he does it, but I'm not the only one in the family who loves shoes."

(Dion and husband Rene Angelil welcomed twins Nelson and Eddy back in October 2010. Born with the help of IVF, the 2-year-olds have an older brother, Rene-Charles, 12.)

Only time will tell if little Nelson will amass a collection of kicks to rival his mother's. The "My Heart Will Go On" crooner has famously claimed to own over 3,000 pairs. "I stopped counting because I'm not good at math," she told Couric. Indeed, her shoe-obsession is so extreme that Dion has been known to scoop up pairs regardless of whether they carry her size.

"I go to the store, and I'm like, 'I really like those ones,' and they're like, 'What size?'" she recalled. "And I'm like, 'Oh no, you don't understand. I want them, so what size do you have? I'll make it work, baby. I'll make it work!' From 5 to 10, it works!"

She told Vanity Fair last year: "Some people do drugs, and I shoes."

