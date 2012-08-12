Chad Johnson (formerly known as Chad Ochocinco) has been arrested on a domestic violence charge after his wife of just five weeks, Evelyn Lozada, accused him of head-butting her, which resulted a cut on her forehead.

The Associated Press reports that the head-butting incident, which happened Saturday after Lozada found a receipt for a box of condoms in her Miami Dolphins wide receiver husband's car, took place in front of the couple's home. Further details says that the newlyweds got into an argument during dinner, and emotions escalated on the drive home.

PHOTOS: A-list football fans

On Sunday, the 10th season Dancing with the Stars contestant, 34, posted $2,500 bail.

PHOTOS: Love lives of athletes

Lozada, 36, who is well-known for her stint on VH1's Basketball Wives, and the athlete tied the knot during a July 4 ceremony, which was filmed for their upcoming VH1 show, Ev and Ocho. Johnson is already a father of four.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge