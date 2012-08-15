These days, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is grateful for whatever support he can get.

During a heated argument with his wife Evelyn Lozada on Saturday, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant reportedly head-butted the Basketball Wives star; after police were called to the scene, he was arrested, charged with a domestic violence misdemeanor, and released after he posted the $2,500 bail Sunday morning. Later that day, Johnson learned his contract with the Miami Dolphins had been terminated; on Tuesday, Lozada filed for divorce from her husband of just 41 days.

"I haven't had to tread water in a long time," Johnson, 34, tweeted Tuesday, addressing the drama for the first time. "Special thank you to my fans . . . family . . . friends for keeping me afloat."

Lozada, for her part, hopes the events of the past few days will serve as a wakeup call to her estranged husband.

"It is my sincere hope that he seeks the help he needs to overcome his trouble," Lozada told Us Weekly in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "Domestic violence is not okay and hopefully my taking a stand will help encourage other women to break their silence as well."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Thanks Fans for Support After Domestic Violence Charge