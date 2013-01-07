LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Texas Chainsaw 3-D" took the biggest cut of the weekend box office as the sequel to the 1974 horror tale debuted with $21.7 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "Texas Chainsaw 3-D," Lionsgate, $21,744,470, 2,654 locations, $8,193 average, $21,744,470, one week.

2. "Django Unchained," Weinstein Co., $20,010,745, 3,010 locations, $6,648 average, $106,280,122, two weeks.

3. "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," Warner Bros., $17,545,386, 3,755 locations, $4,673 average, $263,834,893, four weeks.

4. "Les Miserables," Universal, $16,015,560, 2,904 locations, $5,515 average, $103,503,040, two weeks.

5. "Parental Guidance," Fox, $9,704,619, 3,368 locations, $2,881 average, $52,339,698, two weeks.

6. "Jack Reacher," Paramount, $9,192,873, 3,288 locations, $2,796 average, $64,697,214, three weeks.

7. "This Is 40," Universal, $8,353,350, 2,931 locations, $2,850 average, $54,255,195, three weeks.

8. "Lincoln," Disney, $5,413,827, 1,901 locations, $2,848 average, $144,089,046, nine weeks.

9. "The Guilt Trip," Paramount, $4,434,948, 2,312 locations, $1,918 average, $31,111,882, three weeks.

10. "Promised Land," Focus, $4,049,911, 1,676 locations, $2,416 average, $4,395,439, two weeks.

11. "Monsters, Inc.," Disney, $3,987,905, 2,103 locations, $1,896 average, $27,981,554, three weeks.

12. "Silver Linings Playbook," Weinstein Co., $3,616,710, 745 locations, $4,855 average, $34,676,769, eight weeks.

13. "Skyfall," Sony, $3,074,796, 1,307 locations, $2,353 average, $296,804,366, nine weeks.

14. "Life of Pi," Fox, $2,813,392, 965 locations, $2,915 average, $91,039,488, seven weeks.

15. "The Impossible," Lionsgate, $2,755,384, 572 locations, $4,817 average, $3,412,413, three weeks.

16. "Zero Dark Thirty," Sony, $2,696,006, 60 locations, $44,933 average, $4,406,138, three weeks.

17. "Rise of the Guardians," Paramount, $2,675,583, 1,507 locations, $1,775 average, $97,227,667, seven weeks.

18. "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2," Summit, $1,377,070, 825 locations, $1,669 average, $289,133,356, eight weeks.

19. "Cirque Du Soleil: Worlds Away," Paramount, $1,285,432, 817 locations, $1,573 average, $10,878,362, three weeks.

20. "Wreck-It Ralph," Disney, $1,181,724, 709 locations, $1,667 average, $178,501,640, 10 weeks.

