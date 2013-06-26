Channing Tatum has eased into any movie role he's had, but his new role -- as dad -- is the hardest, most rewarding one yet.

While talking to reporters at the White House Down premiere in New York City on Tuesday, June 25, the actor, who welcomed baby Everly May 30 with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, said that fatherhood is "scary."

When asked which is more terrifying -- protecting the president (as his character does in his new flick) or being a new dad, the 33-year-old laughed, explaining, "Well, I've never protected the president, but I have been a new dad, and I can tell you that being a new dad is pretty terrifying. I'm pretty sure that something about the president makes the stakes a little higher, but to me as a new father, nothing is more important or scary than protecting a daughter."

Telling Us Weekly that it's "very hard" to be away from his wife and newborn, the first-time dad shared that balancing work and family time is not easy, as he worried he's missing little moments with Everly.

"I'm working in London and you're away from your daughter for 12 hours a day, 15 hours a day, and you come back and you feel like her face has changed from the time you left in the morning until you came back at night, so that's pretty hard," he said.

The Magic Mike actor, who revealed his daughter's first photo in a sweet Father's Day post alongside Dewan-Tatum, 32, said he already has high hopes for his little girl.

"You know, she's going to grow up and do whatever she's going to do," he told reporters. "I don't really have any sway."

Does Everly's star parents want her follow in their footsteps and conquer Hollywood as well? Not so, says Tatum. "I hope she doesn't get into this whole -- I mean, look at this," he said. "This isn't normal. I want her to have a grounded, beautiful life. But she's going to do what she's going to do."

White House Down hits theaters June 28.

