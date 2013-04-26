Flashback Friday! Channing Tatum's chiseled abs clearly came from years of hard work, because as a youngster, the actor liked to have his cake AND eat it too! The Magic Mike star shared a hilarious childhood photo on Twitter on Friday, Apr. 26, that showed him diving headfirst into an entire sheet cake.

"What can I say? I love cake!" the actor captioned the adorable snapshot, adding the hashtag "noshame." "Thanks for the birthday love and all the #TatumPhotoADay gifts this month." In the photo, a shirtless Tatum (who appears to be approximately 7 years old) seems oblivious as an awestruck friend gasps at his lack of cake-eating finesse.

A can of Mello Yello and Care Bear-themed napkins and plates sit on the table next to the oversized, frosted cake (which also looks like it has a Care Bear design imprinted into the icing.)

Tatum, who turned 33 on Friday, may have to think about upgrading his birthday party paraphernalia soon, however, since he and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 32, will soon be welcoming their own bundle of joy. The pair announced their happy baby news in December 2012, and have spoken out about their excitement.

In fact, the actor told Us Weekly in February, the couple's new addition to the family could affect his career plans in the coming months. "The rest of this year is going to be pretty nuts," he told Us at the NYC premiere of crime drama thriller Side Effects. "We're going to take a break and my [production] partner [Reid Carolin] and I, we're going to try to, like, direct and do some things like that."

