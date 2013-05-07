'Charlie Brown' actor to be sentenced for stalking
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The man who was the voice of Charlie Brown in several "Peanuts" television shows faces possible prison time for stalking and threatening his former girlfriend and a plastic surgeon who had given her a breast enhancement.
Peter Robbins is scheduled to appear in San Diego Superior Court on Wednesday for sentencing. He pleaded guilty last month.
Prosecutors say the 56-year-old called his former girlfriend up to 37 times in a 24-hour period, saying he would kill her and her son if she did not give back his dog and car. They say Robbins repeatedly called the plastic surgeon to demand a refund for the breast enhancement.
The Oceanside resident is best known for his portrayal of Charlie Brown on the TV special "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
