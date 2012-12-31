Billboard -- Chart Highlights offers a sneak peek at a select group of Billboard charts every Monday. Find out the top songs, Greatest Gainers and debuts on the surveys listed below. All our charts are refreshed on billboard.com every Thursday. Pop Songs *** No. 1 *** "Locked Out Of Heaven" Bruno Mars Greatest Gainer No. 28 "C'mon" Ke$ha Debut No. 38 "Troublemaker" Olly Murs Featuring Flo Rida Debut No. 40 "Who Booty" Jonn Hart Featuring iamSU Adult Contemporary *** No. 1 ***/Greatest Gainer "Somebody That I Used To Know" Gotye Featuring Kimbra Debut No. 27 "Catch My Breath" Kelly Clarkson Debut No. 30 "The A Team" Ed Sheeran Adult Pop Songs *** No. 1 *** "Ho Hey" The Lumineers Greatest Gainer No. 7 "The A Team" Ed Sheeran Debut No. 39 "Don't You Worry Child" Swedish House Mafia Featuring John Martin Dance/Club Play Songs *** No. 1 *** "Gold" Neon Hitch Featuring Tyga Greatest Gainer No. 9 "Catch My Breath" Kelly Clarkson Hot Shot Debut No. 44 "Flavor" Tori Amos Debut No. 50 "Up & Up" Haddaway Featuring Mad Stuntman R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay *** No. 1 *** "Adorn" Miguel Greatest Gainer No. 31 "Pour It Up" Rihanna Debut No. 49 "Yellow Tape" Fat Joe Featuring DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky & French Montana Rap Airplay *** No. 1 *** "Swimming Pools (Drank)" Kendrick Lamar Greatest Gainer No. 5 "F**kin Problems" A$AP Rocky Featuring Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar Rock Airplay *** No. 1 *** "Madness" Muse Greatest Gainer No. 5 "Been Away Too Long" Soundgarden Hot Shot Debut No. 40 "Lover Of The Light" Mumford & Sons

Following their 10-week Rock Airplay No. 1 "I Will Wait," Mumford & Sons' "Lover Of The Light" debuts at No. 40. The second single from their Billboard 200 No. 1 album "Babel," which has sold 1.4 million copies, according to Nielsen SoundScan, also enters Alternative Songs at No. 34. ("Wait" led the latter list the week of Oct. 20.) Alternative Songs *** No. 1 *** "Madness" Muse Greatest Gainer No. 9 "Carry On" fun. Debut No. 34 "Lover Of The Light" Mumford & Sons Debut No. 35 "Up All Night" Alex Clare Debut No. 38 "Holding On To You" Twenty One Pilots Country Airplay *** No. 1 *** "Goodbye In Her Eyes" Zac Brown Band Hot Shot Debut/Greatest Gainer No. 44 "There's A New Kid In Town" Blake Shelton Featuring Kelly Clarkson Debut No. 52 "The Christmas Song" Blake Shelton Debut No. 53 "Jingle Bells" Scotty McCreery Debut No. 54 "The Very Best Time Of Year" Blake Shelton Featuring Trypta-Phunk Debut No. 59 "Let It Snow" Scotty McCreery Debut No. 60 "Go Tell It On The Mountain" Hunter Hayes Latin Airplay *** No. 1 *** "Por Que Les Mientes?" Tito El Bambino + El Patron Featuring Marc Anthony Greatest Gainer No. 6 "Mirando Al Cielo" Roberto Tapia Hot Shot Debut No. 40 "De Norte A Sur" Cardenales de Nuevo Leon Debut No. 43 "Girl On Fire" Alicia Keys Featuring Nicki Minaj Debut No. 45 "Me Gustabas" Hnos. Vega Jr. Debut No. 46 "El Mejor Dia del Ano" Jerry Rivera Regional Mexican Songs *** No. 1 *** "Solo Vine A Despedirme" Gerardo Ortiz Greatest Gainer No. 4 "Mirando Al Cielo" Roberto Tapia Debut No. 40 "Besos Sin Futuro" Los Humildes Latin Pop Songs *** No. 1 *** "Volvi A Nacer" Carlos Vives Greatest Gainer No. 8 "Zumba" Don Omar Debut No. 36 "Ayantame" Ilegales Featuring El Potro Alvarez Debut No. 39 "Scream & Shout" will.i.am & Britney Spears Tropical Songs *** No. 1 *** "Por Que Les Mientes?" Tito El Bambino + El Patron Featuring Marc Anthony Debut No. 38 "Gangnam Style" PSY Debut No. 40 "Noche de Maravillas" Ephrem J Featuring Alexandra Greatest Gainer "Say You Say Me" Jeyro Christian Songs *** No. 1 ***/Greatest Gainer "Redeemed" Big Daddy Weave Hot Shot Debut No. 46 "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" Rhett Walker Band Gospel Songs *** No. 1 *** "It's Not Over (When God Is In It)" Israel & New Breed Featuring James Fortune & Jason Nelson Greatest Gainer "Abide" Lexi

