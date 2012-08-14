Plenty of Twilight fans would be thrilled to have Robert Pattinson ring their bells.

Instead, Pattinson, 26, channeled his billionaire asset manager Cosmopolis character Tuesday morning, ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to signify the start of the day's trading. (The actor, who looked especially dapper in a Gucci suit, was accompanied by his Cosmopolis director, David Cronenberg.)

On Monday, the heartbroken British hunk -- who sources say is still struggling to come to terms with girlfriend Kristen Stewart's infidelity -- began a whirlwind press tour for Cronenberg's dark new film, beginning with a Daily Show appearance.

Prior to breaking his silence during the chat with host Jon Stewart, Pattinson had been hiding out at pal Reese Witherspoon's Ojai, Calif. estate in an attempt to clear his head after learning Stewart had been unfaithful to him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

"Rob doesn't know if he should forgive her," an insider tells Us Weekly. "He doesn't know what to do."

