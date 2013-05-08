Chelsea Clinton may not have abided by the punk theme at the Met Gala on Monday, May 6, but the former First Daughter did make a bold statement in her own way -- with a bright new hair color!

Clinton, 33, walked the red carpet with husband Marc Mezvinsky in a demure silk tulle Burberry gown with flower and crystal embroidery, keeping her shoulders covered with a black satin caplet, a matching black clutch in her hand.

The NBC News special correspondent's new reddish-brown 'do completed her polished look. Clinton previously had dark blonde tresses.

Clinton and Mezvinsky are no strangers to the Hollywood scene: Back in March, they popped by the Hell's Kitchen location of Justin Timberlake's eatery Southern Hospitality in March to help celebrate music producer Timbaland's birthday.

The couple, who wed in 2010, even attended Matt Damon's vow renewal ceremony with wife Luciana on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia in April.

