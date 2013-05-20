Chely Wright gives birth to twin sons

chely wright lesbian twins premature wife country

Country star Chely Wright has given birth to twin boys.

The singer and her wife, music executive Lauren Blitzer, welcomed the identical siblings in New York on Saturday, two months before their due date.

Wright, 42, previously revealed that doctors had planned to deliver the tots in June, and the new mother is overjoyed at the arrival of healthy sons George Samuel and Everett Joseph, who were named after their great-grandfathers.

A statement issued to People reads, "We are grateful for all the amazing medical care and the love and support of family and friends."

Wright, who came out in 2010, wed Blitzer in 2011. They announced the pregnancy news in January.

