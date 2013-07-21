Chord Overstreet is keeping Cory Monteith close to his heart. During his concert at The Roxy in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, July 20, the Glee actor honored the late actor, who died on Saturday, July 13, dedicating a song to his former co-star.

The 24-year-old sang Travie McCoy's "Billionaire" (which was performed on Glee during season two) as a tribute to Monteith, telling the crowd, "I sang this with Kevin McHale and Cory Monteith. I love you Cory!"

PHOTOS: Celeb deaths in 2013

In the audience to support the singer were Glee co-stars McHale, Dianna Agron, and Jenna Ushkowitz, Just Jared reports. "[It was] super-sad," a source told Us Weekly. "Super sad situation."

Indeed, the Fox cast and all who knew Monteith, 31, were left reeling after the shocking news that the Canadian-born actor had died from a lethal dose of heroin and alcohol at his hotel room in Vancouver on July 13.

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

On July 20, Ryan Murphy, co-creator of Glee, opened up to TV Line about hard the tragedy has been. "It’s just a crazy, really difficult, very emotional time," he said. "I think what we’re really trying to do is deal with it as a family, which is what that group of people is."

Fox pushed the season five premiere date to Sept. 26 from its original Sept. 19 air date, and Murphy revealed that the show will address Monteith's character, Finn Hudson's death, in the season's third episode.

PHOTOS: Cory and Lea Michele's romance

"[It's] a very difficult episode to write," Murphy said. "[It] has to be done very carefully and with a lot of taste and really making sure that it’s a tribute to Cory."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chord Oversteet Honors Cory Monteith at Concert