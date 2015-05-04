Chris Brown may be off probation from his 2009 assault on Rihanna, but he still can't stay out of trouble, apparently.

The singer has been named a suspect in a Las Vegas battery, according to TMZ.

RELATED: Chris Brown reportedly set to punish his baby mama

The website reports that Chris is accused of fighting with another man after an early morning basketball game at the Palms Hotel.

RELATED: Chris shares first pics of daughter

"Chris was playing hoops at 3:42 am and at some point he got into an argument with one of the guys playing -- and allegedly punched him," TMZ claims.

Chris' rep, though, says none of this is true. In a statement to Gossip Cop, he said Chris "has a suite at the hotel that has a basketball court and invited friends to come play. An unruly individual showed up uninvited and was removed from the premises. Chris was not in an altercation with this person."

RELATED: Karrueche Tran: "I still love Chris"

Police were called to the hotel but didn't speak to Chris.

Las Vegas police said Chris can either sign a citation for misdemeanor battery, and agree to show up in court to face the charge, or do nothing and take his chances that the district attorney won't press charges.