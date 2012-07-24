Chris Bukowski was jilted by Bachelorette Emily Maynard mere weeks ago, but it didn't take the 25-year-old long to bounce back from their split.

On Monday's Bachelor Pad premiere, Bukowski got especially close to fellow contestant Jamie Otis -- and their hookup sent shockwaves through the BP3 mansion.

"I feel like there's definitely chemistry between me and Chris. When I first met him, he said he liked me out of every girl on Ben's season," Ben Flajnik's Bachelor ex Otis said shortly after the Bachelor Pad contestants -- a mix of show veterans and super fans -- met for the first time Monday. "I'm hoping to get to know him better -- he's very attractive."

And get to know him better she did, quickly enjoying a makeout session with Bukowski -- against the wishes of his angry partner, Blakeley Shea Jones. Arguing that Otis was a distraction to Bukowski, who was competing with Flajnik's ex, Jones, for $250,000, the female contestant barged in on the couple during their alone time. "Jamie is a beautiful girl and she can do whatever she wants, but he's my partner. I don't want him to be distracted by girls and boobs," former VIP cocktail waitress Jones fumed.

"Chris 1000 percent disappointed me as a partner. I just feel hurt all around," a teary Jones continued. "He's not my boyfriend, but I care enough about him to not disrespect him."

Bachelor Pad veteran -- and last season's champ -- Michael Stagliano, argued that if Otis and Bukowski's hookup is any indication, the third installment of ABC's spinoff will make for must-see TV. "It's a drama-filled mansion," he said on the premiere, "Anything can happen!"

Speaking of drama, rookie fan David Mallet turned the house upside down Monday when announcing his alliance with the fan players and their intention to vote off the veterans one by one -- starting with Erica Rose. In the end, Rose's veteran colleagues rallied to keep her in the house and sent rookies Paige Vigil and Chris "SWAT" Bain packing.

Though he missed out on the coveted $250,000 prize, Bain was thrilled to walk away with a notable consolation prize. "I'm part of the Bachelor family now," he said after his exit. "And I got a picture with Chris Harrison -- how cool is that?!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chris Bukowski Hooks Up With Jamie Otis on Bachelor Pad Premiere