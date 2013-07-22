BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says his regular television appearances generate positive publicity for the state.

Christie says when he became governor in 2010 the state's image was being shaped by the mob drama "The Sopranos" and reality shows "Jersey Shore" and "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Christie, who has become a national figure in his three years as governor, says people now have a more positive image of the state.

The Republican has slow-jammed the news with NBC's Jimmy Fallon, munched a doughnut with CBS' David Letterman and last week taped a segment for Michael J. Fox's forthcoming sitcom.

His opponent in the governor's race, Democratic state Sen. Barbara Buono, has criticized Christie for being more intent on building his national brand than governing the state.