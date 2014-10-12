Supermodel Chrissy Teigen may live a fast-paced and glamorous life, but when it comes to date nights with husband John Legend, she prefers to shift things into lower gear.

"I like to stay home, but John usually likes to go out," she told Wonderwall at Variety's 2014 Power of Women event on Oct. 10. "He loves going out on date night on dinners in New York. But I like to stay home -- I love home."

When they can't agree on a plan, Teigen, 28, says her Grammy-winning husband, 35, doesn't have much choice in the matter.

"There is no compromise," she says with a laugh. "If I want to stay home, we're staying home!"

Despite the model's love of mellow nights in, she and Legend -- whom she married in Italy in September 2013 -- aren't exactly big ol' bores: This summer, she spoke candidly about how she and her hubby "should get a trophy" for earning a spot in the mile-high club during a trip to visit her parents in Thailand -- while they were sitting in first class on a commercial flight.