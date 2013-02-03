Great minds think alike! Chrissy Teigen and Hilaria Thomas had people seeing double at the 2013 NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 2, when they showed up at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans, La., wearing the same turquoise dress.

PHOTOS: Best-dressed stars of 2012

The frock in question was strapless, with origami-like folds along the neckline and across the hip. Both women kept the accessories to a minimum and wore their dark hair down around their shoulders.

PHOTOS: All-American style icons

There were a few differences in their styling, however. Teigen, 27, a presenter at the event, showed a little more leg in the dress, which she paired with gold sandals and a gold clutch. She was accompanied by fiance John Legend, to whom she has been engaged since Christmas 2011.

PHOTOS: Stars tell Us: My best red carpet look ever

Thomas, meanwhile, attended with husband Alec Baldwin, who hosted the show for a second consecutive year. Her version of the dress, which she wore with black platform pumps, had a longer, straighter hem, but the bodice and skirt detailing were the same.

Tell Us: Which brunette beauty looks best in the turquoise frock: Chrissy or Hilaria?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chrissy Teigen vs. Hilaria Thomas: Who Wore It Best?