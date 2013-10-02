Christina Aguilera on picking her son over workouts: 'It's not even a question'

By Chris Gardner

Christina Aguilera is in a pretty great place right about now. Her body looks better than ever, she has returned to "The Voice," and she's still going strong with her boyfriend, Matthew Rutler. Keep reading to find out what Xtina told Redbook about splitting her time between motherhood and working out, and her chemistry with her "Voice" co-stars ...

On why working out is not her priority:

"If I have to choose between working out and spending time with my son after a hard day, it's not even a question."