U.K. fans of Christina Hendricks will soon be seeing a little less of the Emmy nominee on their television screens.

An ad for Clairol Nice 'n Easy hair dye featuring the "Mad Men" actress was banned in the country following an investigation by the Advertising Standards Authority.

Why such a fuss over a commercial? Apparently the ads were misleading: They made it appear as though Christina's hair went from blond to red in just one step, but that wasn't really the case.

Procter & Gamble, the company that owns Clairol, later admitted that the commercial in question was filmed in reverse.

"We are disappointed in the outcome as we are confident that the color change we depicted is achievable using our products," the company said in a statement. "However, we respect the final decision of the ASA and will be removing the television copy from air with immediate effect."

The 40-year-old actress -- who's naturally blond! -- is known for her fiery red locks, so when she went back to blond after "Mad Men" wrapped, it was a pretty big surprise.

"I thought it would be refreshing to go back to blond," she told Marie Claire. "When I first looked in the mirror and saw the golden-honey color, I felt nostalgic. It was like I was looking at a version of me from 20 years ago, and it brought back that time period."