The Homeland baby is home!

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy welcomed baby boy Cyrus Michael Christopher on Monday Dec. 17, their rep told Us Weekly on Wednesday. And according to Page Six, proud papa Dancy, 37, made the announcement to friends and family via email.

PHOTOS: Babies of the year

Weighing just under seven pounds, Little Cyrus arrived "exactly at 3 p.m.," the handsome British actor wrote. "Mother and baby are well, healthy, and happy," the Hysteria star continued. "Together we send our love to you all."

PHOTOS: Nude pregnant celebs

Cyrus is the very first child for the couple, who fell in love on the 2006 set of the film Evening and married in 2009.

PHOTOS: How Claire dressed her baby bump

"We are very excited," Emmy-winning Homeland star Danes, 33, said in September. "We are going to love this person, I know that."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy's Baby Son Cyrus Is "Healthy and Happy"