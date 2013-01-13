Make that two for the show! Claire Danes walked away with the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama Series for her role on Homeland for the second year in a row at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

The 33-year-old actress, who gave birth to son Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy less than one month ago, thanked her fellow nominees for being "so badass," and her cast and crew for their support throughout her pregnancy.

"I admitted to everyone early on that I was, in fact, carrying child. Carrie was carrying," Danes said during her acceptance speech. The actress went on to thank everyone for being so accommodating on-set, including wardrobe, who had to "pull out my pants every single day."

"Thank you for joining me throughout this whole process and being so game in fighting this war against terrorism," she concluded after a nod to her husband Hugh Dancy and her parents, who were babysitting Cyrus upstairs.

Earlier in the evening, Danes spoke with E! News correspondent Ryan Seacrest about her new role as mom.

"I'm hoping I don't leak," she joked. "But [motherhood is] great. I'm deliriously happy. I'm kind of startled to be in this scene, because I've been so sequestered. I've been in baby world."

