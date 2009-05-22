Clay Aiken is no fan of fellow Idol runner-up Adam Lambert.

"Now that it's all over, and for the record... I couldn't be happier about the way AI ended this year," the Season 2 second-place finisher wrote on his official fan site.

Look back at the most controversial Idol contestants of all time.

"I only turn the show on once a season, and only to see what the set looks like each year. This year, I happened to turn it during the minute that Adam Lambert was singing 'Ring of Fire' and, at that moment, thought my ears would bleed. Contrived, awful, and slightly frightening!

"I wasn't really a fan and found myself surprised whenever folks told me that they liked him," Aiken went on. "Granted, I never saw another performance (and many folks who I trust said that he was great) but I can't imagine I would have enjoyed it. Just not my cup of tea at all."

See 20 photos from Wednesday's Idol finale.

Aiken -- who admits he never saw Kris Allen sing on the show -- calls this year's winner "likable."

He goes on to say that viewers voted against Lambert because of the "obvious bias" by judges.

"Not even having watched the show, I can tell you that I was WELL aware of the bias from the judges as to who should win," he says. "In my opinion, that is awfully unattractive. I don't think I am alone."

Aiken also slams Lambert -- who acted in the L.A. company of Wicked -- as having too much experience to be named the next Idol.

See which Idols have had babies or gotten married.

"There may have been some folks who voted for myself or Ruben [Studdard] because they didn't like the other of us. I was the nerdy little girly boy who some didn't want to see win, so they may have voted for Ruben. I don't know...." adds Aiken, who never references his sexuality directly in the blog post. (Blogs speculated that Lambert, who has never officially confirmed if he's gay or straight, lost Idol because of his sexual preferences.)

Check out before and after photos of Idols who lost and gained weight.

"But again, I feel that Ruben and I were fairly matched. We both had our detractors and negatives, but I feel we were both very worthy of being on that stage in that moment, and either of us would have been worthy of winning," Aiken says. "The show was different then, and folks made it in seasons 1-3 because they were 'real' people who happened to sing/entertain well. But, somewhere along the way, AI stopped being about real people."