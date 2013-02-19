Clive Davis reveals in memoir that he's bisexual

Clive Davis Whitney Houston sexuality

The Associated Press

By Mesfin Fekadu, AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Record executive Clive Davis says he's bisexual.

In his new memoir, out Tuesday, the 80-year-old, who is twice divorced, reveals that he had sex with a man in the 1970s. Davis writes in "The Soundtrack of My Life" that he hadn't been repressed or confused during his marriages and that sex with a man "provided welcome relief."

He also writes that he started dating a man from 1990 to 2004, which he says was a "tough adjustment" for his son Mitchell. He says after "one trying year," he and his son worked things out. Davis is the father of three children.

Davis is the chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment. He writes that he's been in a "strong monogamous relationship" with a man for the last seven years.

