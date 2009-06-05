By Saryn Chorney and Corey Podell

Word to your grandmother: Something had Cloris Leachman's granny panties all tied up in a knot at the recent Los Angeles premiere of "The Proposal."

The saucy 83-year-old star walked the red carpet as a guest just a few steps ahead of "The Proposal" star Betty White, 87, and from the sound of it, not even old age can deter women in Hollywood from making catty comments about each other.

"She's such a slut!" snapped Leachman when asked about White, adding fuel to the firey rumor of a major feud brewing between the octogenarian actresses.

Leachman then went on to inadvertantly out herself as a bit of a floozy, too, when she began gushing about her crush on Jack Black. "He's a winner," said the former Miss Chicago 1946. She claims that Black is even hunkier than actor John Stamos. (She's made out with both on TV recently.)

"Jack Black [is a better kisser than John Stamos]," says Leachman. "I feel bad saying that publicly, but it's true. I was shocked at what a good kisser Jack Black was."

Leachman better watch her tongue -- and her back. Jack Black is a married man, and once his wife -- and Betty White -- read this article, she's going to need to enlist the help of some trollop friends like Paris Hilton, or maybe suspected-cheater LeAnn Rimes to defend her sabertooth tigress turf.

