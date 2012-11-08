Jonah Hill has gotten too big for his britches, according to CNN anchor Don Lemon.

The 46-year-old TV journalist got into a Twitter war with the "21 Jump Street" actor on Nov. 8. "Said hi to Jonah in a hotel," Lemon wrote. "Think he thought I was a bellman. Didn't know his name til the bellman told me. A lesson to always be kind."

Lemon later added that Hill, 28, "was a tool."

The tweets eventually caught Hill's attention, who responded via the social networking site. "I said hi. What do you want me to do, move in with you? I was in a hurry," the actor explained. "Didn't realize you were a 12 year old girl. Peace."

Lemon, who is openly gay, fired back, writing, "Hardly. You're not my type. But I know rude. And you were."

An hour later, Hill explained his actions. "I walked out of the restroom and found you waiting for me," the Superbad star wrote. "Shook hands, said hi and was on my way. Sorry if you found that rude."

Lemon explained that he was simply waiting for his luggage. "The bellman and I laughed at how self-important you were. Just being honest. Be nice. Stardom is fleeting."

Hill later removed his tweets, while Lemon vowed to share his side on CNN's "Starting Point" with Soledad O'Brien.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: CNN's Don Lemon: Jonah Hill "Was a Tool" for Ignoring Me in Hotel Lobby

