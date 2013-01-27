Complete list of winners from SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A complete list of winners at Sunday's 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:
MOVIES:
Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, "Lincoln"
Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, "Silver Linings Playbook"
Supporting actor: Tommy Lee Jones, "Lincoln"
Supporting actress: Anne Hathaway, "Les Miserables"
Cast: "Argo"
Stunt ensemble: "Skyfall"
TELEVISION:
Actor in a movie or miniseries: Kevin Costner "Hatfields & McCoys"
Actress in a movie or miniseries: Julianne Moore, "Game Change"
Actor in a drama series: Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"
Actress in a drama series: Claire Danes, "Homeland"
Actor in a comedy series: Alec Baldwin, "30 Rock"
Actress in a comedy series: Tina Fey, "30 Rock"
Drama series cast: "Downton Abbey"
Comedy series cast: "Modern Family"
Stunt ensemble: "Game of Thrones"
Life Achievement: Dick Van Dyke
