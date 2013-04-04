What are Us Weekly's preferred partners buzzing about this Thursday? Conan O'Brien's thoughts on Jimmy Fallon replacing Jay Leno, the new teaser video for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Kendra Wilkinson's freak out on Splash. Check out more stories in the roundup below.

After Conan O'Brien replaced Jay Leno on The Tonight Show in 2009 for less than a year before Leno took the job back, he congratulated the show's new replacement Jimmy Fallon Wednesday. "That is a really fun gig . . . Jimmy is the perfect guy to do it," he said without discussing Leno. (Vulture)

See Kendra Wilkinson freak out on Tuesday's episode of Splash over diving off a 23-foot platform and her decision to quit the show. (toofab)

Watch Jennifer Lawrence return as Katniss in a teaser trailer for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. (The Stir)

Find out where to buy Emma Watson's Pretty Woman lookalike dress. (Fashionista)

Taylor Swift looks stylish while grocery shopping in L.A. Wednesday. (PopSugar)

