Condoleezza Rice joins CBS News
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has joined CBS News as a contributor.
CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager and president David Rhodes say Rice "will use her insight and vast experience to explore issues facing America at home and abroad."
Rice served as secretary of state during President George W. Bush's second term. She was the first African-American woman to hold the post.
Rice was Bush's national security adviser during his first term and worked on the National Security Council under President George H.W. Bush.
