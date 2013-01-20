WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has joined CBS News as a contributor.

CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager and president David Rhodes say Rice "will use her insight and vast experience to explore issues facing America at home and abroad."

Bing: Rice an accomplished piano player?

Rice served as secretary of state during President George W. Bush's second term. She was the first African-American woman to hold the post.

Rice was Bush's national security adviser during his first term and worked on the National Security Council under President George H.W. Bush.